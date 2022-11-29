Haryana RERA asks developers to seek upgradation in RERA Act

Haryana RERA Chairman KK Khandelwal called upon real estate developers and builders to come together to seek modifications and upgradation in the real estate act so that it’s loopholes, if any, get rectified and both industry leaders and homebuyers stand to gain.

Khandelwal was addressing the day-long NAREDCO Haryana Real Estate Summit 2022 & Buyer-Seller Interface held on November 29 at Gurugram.

The Summit was organized by National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), an apex real estate body that works under the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs.

While addressing the queries of developers, Khandelwal said that the current RERA act have a few loopholes that have existed for the last five years.

“The RERA Act ensures transparency and establishes faith of the homebuyers in the industry. We are for completion of projects and believe that loopholes, if there are any, should be addressed,” said Khandelwal.

He asked industry leaders to exert their influence under the banner of NAREDCO (National Real Estate Development Council) to the right quarters of the government so that necessary changes are effected in RERA and both buyers and sellers have no problems with it.

“I have been raising the issue of lacunae in the RERA Act for the last couple of years to inspire the industry for necessary corrections during various interfaces with little success, because industry leaders did not follow up the issue with policy makers. That is why changes in the act have not yet happened,” said Khandelwal.

He stressed that the NAREDCO should form an expert and core groups and study the Act in an objective manner and find out what is correct and incorrect in the legislation.

They should then submit recommendations to the government so that corrective measures are initiated.

Among others who were present in the summit included Ranjit Singh, Power Minister, Government of Haryana, Rajan Bandelkar, President NAREDCO and Niranjan Hiranandani Vice Chairman NAREDCO.

Haryana's Power Minister Ranjit Singh said that the government will try its best to solve the problems of power sector for industry and other developers so that the economic development of the state does not suffer.

“A cabinet meeting would be held in the first week of December, in which permission will be taken to address the issue of power problem in Haryana. A majority of power-related problems would be sorted out to the best of the availability of the power department of the state,” said the minister.

The minister reassured the real estate developers and builders to organise an interface with the government officials of the power sector and apprise them of their problems for quick redressal.

In a statement released after the summit, Parveen Jain, Chairman, NAREDCO said that the goal is to maximise the effectiveness of existing policies and the RERA Act.

“The brainstorming sessions held at the summit surely provide the sector with a road map for the anticipated growth as all policymakers, industry executives, and experts have joined this platform to identify solutions to existing issues and compliances in light of the evolving regulatory landscape,” Jain said.