Gupshup's new tool aims to help enterprises build ChatGPT-like chatbots

Conversational messaging platform Gupshup announced on January 18 that it is harnessing OpenAI's GPT-3 technology to launch a new artificial intelligence-powered tool that will build advanced conversational chatbots for enterprises.

OpenAI's GPT-3 is a large language model that currently powers ChatGPT, a general purpose chatbot that has captured the public's imagination in recent weeks.

By harnessing this technology, Gupshup is launching a new tool called Auto Bot Builder that will build powerful chatbots customised to an enterprise using proprietary enterprise knowledge base and domain expertise.

Using the Auto Bot Builder tool, a user can instantly create a chatbot using content from their website, documents, message logs, product catalogues, database, and other corporate systems of record. The tool accepts content of any size, processes it, and fine-tunes the large language model to the specific context.

"For an enterprise, this dramatically reduces the time and effort required to create a chatbot because previously to create high-quality language chatbots, it would sometimes take weeks and months, but now you can get it done in hours and days," Gupshup chief executive Beerud Sheth told Moneycontrol.

This tool, according to the company, also reduces the effort required to create conversational experiences to improve customer engagement and enables enterprises to develop more of these experiences for use cases spanning the entire customer lifecycle, including marketing, commerce, and support, in a faster manner.

Among the potential use cases include marketing offers, lead generation, product discovery, product recommendations, shopping advice, troubleshooting, and customer support.

Gupshup said it has also developed instances of industry-specific models based on its proprietary training data and domain expertise across various verticals including banking, insurance, e-commerce, retail, gaming, and healthcare, among others.

Chatbots built using Auto Bot Builder also come pre-integrated with the company’s conversational engagement product stack, which means that it can be deployed across dozens of channels including WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, RCS and text messages, with built-in analytics, tracking, logging, and billing.

“GPT-3 represents a massive improvement in language and conversational abilities. We’re excited to help enterprises harness the power of large language models to enhance their customer experience,” Sheth said.

Gupshup, which joined India's startup unicorn club in 2021, said it currently serves over 45,000 businesses across their marketing, sales and customer support automation use cases across a range of verticals including BFSI, e-commerce, retail, travel, edtech and healthcare, with customers spread across India, Latin America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and the United States.