Google to allow real-money games on Play Store after implementation of gaming rules

Google started a year-long pilot to offer daily fantasy sports and rummy apps to users in India by developers incorporated within the country in September 2022

Google plans to allow all types of real-money games on Play Store that will be approved by self-regulatory bodies once the new regulatory framework is put in place in the country.

The move will likely be a shot in the arm for skill-based gaming companies that are currently reeling under the government’s recent 28 percent GST regime on real-money gaming segment

This comes after Google started a year-long pilot to offer daily fantasy sports and rummy apps to users in India by developers incorporated within the country in September 2022. The pilot is set to end on September 28, 2023.

Google has updated its support page to mention that it will no longer accept new apps into the pilot programme after the pilot ends. However, it will provide a grace period for existing apps that are participating in the programme to remain on Google Play until January 15, 2024.

In April, MeitY notified new gaming-related amendments to the IT Act 2021, that will allow multiple self-regulatory organisations (SROs) to determine whether a real-money game, where the transfer of money is involved, is permitted to operate in India or not.

“We intend to enable distribution on Google Play for all Self Regulatory Bodies (SRB) verified online real money games that comply with our policies. We are closely tracking all developments in this regard to determine next steps and timelines" a Google spokesperson said in a statement.