Google reacts to CCI order on Play Store policies, says it is evaluating next steps

Google (Image Courtesy: AP)

In a reaction to Competition Commission of India (CCI)'s latest order on Google Play Store policies, the Internet giant said on October 26 that the model has "powered India's digital transformation" and expanded access for "hundreds of millions of Indians".

"Indian developers have benefited from the technology, security, consumer protections, and unrivaled choice and flexibility that Android and Google Play provide" a Google spokesperson said in a statement. The spokesperson said they are currently reviewing the decision to evaluate next steps.

On October 25, CCI directed the tech giant not to restrict app developers from using any third-party billing or payment processing services to purchase apps or for in-app billing on Google Play apart from a series of measures to modify the company's app payment policies that requires compliance within three months.

It also fined Google Rs 936.44 crore for abusing its dominant position with regard to its Play Store policies.

This is the competition watchdog's second such order against Google in as many weeks. On October 20, it imposed a penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore on the Android maker for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in the Android Mobile device ecosystem besides directing Google to modify its conduct with corrective measures.

This includes asking the company to steer clear of anti-competitive agreements with device makers, allow users the choice to not use its search and allied services on Android, and make way for developers to build competitive products among others.

Google had stated on October 21 that this decision was a "major setback for Indian consumers and businesses" and it is evaluating next steps.