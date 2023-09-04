G20 2023: New park showcasing sculptures of animals from member nations opens its gates

Selfie points have also been incorporated into the park's design.

Located in New Delhi’s Chanakyapuri, the G20 park showcasing sculptures of 19 birds and animals of the member nations was thrown open to public on September 4. All are created from recycled metal scrap as part of a waste-to-art concept.

According to a Times News report, a group of artists from The Lalit Kala Akademi began working on these statues since April for this project by New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

"It won't be incorrect to say that there has been a breeze of development in Delhi in the past few days. Work is being done everywhere, efforts are being made to beautify Delhi and we can see its results too. We have inaugurated this G20 Park developed by NDMC. This is an extremely beautiful park. National birds and animals of the 20 main countries under the G20 have been displayed here. In a way, this park is a gift for Delhi...Our effort is to have new things in Delhi. It had been a neglected city for long and efforts be made to make this a beautiful city once again,” Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena told ANI after inaugurating the park.

According to reports, the sculptures have been specially curated by artists to symbolise sustainability through representations from each of the G20 nations.

Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi was present at the inauguration. “They (AAP) had the opportunity to work for the betterment of Delhi for nine years but they did not do anything,” she told PTI.

Selfie points have also been incorporated into the park's design. To enhance visitors' understanding, each sculpture is accompanied by a plaque providing information about the bird or animal, its home nation, the artist responsible for its creation, and other relevant details. The artists sourced their materials from NDMC warehouses, creatively repurposing items such as iron bars, auto parts, metal plates, wire mesh, and various other discarded materials, a report by Hindustan Times stated.

Attractions

The G20 Park boasts a diverse array of sculptures representing national fauna, including the Bison (USA), Jaguar (Brazil), Red-crowned crane (China), Arabian Camel (Saudi Arabia), Magpie (South Korea), Rooster (France), Redwing (Turkey), Sparrow (Italy), Emu (Australia), Gray Jay (Canada), Brown Bear (Russia), Macaque Monkey (Japan), Rufous Hornero (Argentina), Golden Eagle (Mexico), and Peacock (India).

Address

Bardoloi Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

Timings

The park will be open to the public 24 hours a day