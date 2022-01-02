MARKET NEWS

English
Fuel prices on January 2: Petrol, diesel prices today in Mumbai, Delhi, other cities

On November 3, the Centre went for the deepest excise duty cut ever to cool prices from record highs, reducing the duty on petrol by Rs 5 and on diesel by Rs 10. Several states and UTs followed Centre's lead

Moneycontrol News
January 02, 2022 / 10:13 AM IST
Chennai retailed a litre of petrol at the same price of Rs 101.40. (Representative image)

Petrol and diesel prices will remain unchanged on January 2  a notification issued by state-owned fuel retailers shows.

The last rate cut was by Delhi which reduced the local sales tax or value-added tax (VAT) on petrol from 30 to 19.4 percent from December 1 midnight, bringing down the price by around Rs 8 to Rs 95.41 a litre. Diesel price also remains unchanged in the national capital at Rs 86.67 a litre.

On November 3, the Centre had gone for the deepest excise duty cut ever to bring down retail prices from record highs, reducing the duty on petrol by Rs 5 and on diesel by Rs 10. Many states and union territories followed the Centre's led to give further relief to consumers.

In Mumbai, a November 4 cut reduced the price of petrol to Rs 109.98 a litre, which remains unchanged. Diesel is at Rs 94.14 a litre.

Also read: Reduce cess on petrol & diesel, not central excise duty: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

In Kolkata, petrol and diesel prices remained at Rs 104.67 and Rs 89.79. Petrol was at Rs 101.40 and diesel at Rs 91.43 in Chennai.

The states and union territories that had gone for VAT reduction after the excise duty cut by the Centre include Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Sikkim, Mizoram, Daman and Diu, Karnataka and Puducherry.

Also read: Electric vehicles: The carmakers wary of going ‘all in’ on batteries

Others include Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Gujarat, Nagaland, Punjab, Goa, Meghalaya, Odisha, Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Andaman and Nicobar, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

States that have so far not lowered VAT include are largely opposition ruled states including Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu. TMC-governed West Bengal, Left-ruled Kerala, TRS-led Telangana and YSR Congress-ruled Andhra Pradesh have also not cut VAT.

Congress-ruled Punjab, which is due for election by March, has seen the biggest drop in petrol prices after it slashed VAT the most. The union territory of Ladakh saw the biggest fall in diesel rates.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Jan 2, 2022 10:13 am

