App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 21, 2020 09:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Banking in the ‘cloud’ with Thought Machine

Established by former Google engineer, Paul Taylor in 2014, Thought Machine’s cloud-based core banking solution—Vault—aims to revolutionize banking

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

UK-based Thought Machine—a fintech that builds cloud-based core banking platform—has been drawing great deal of attention recently for all the right reasons.

Established by former Google engineer, Paul Taylor in 2014, Thought Machine’s cloud-based core banking solution—Vault—aims to revolutionize banking.

TM is a result of Taylor’s existing entrepreneurial feats and works at Google. After witnessing customer's affinity towards voice banking and personalized services, the CEO decided to build and offer a platform for multiple third-party banking services under one umbrella. He says, “For the past six years, our purpose has been to offer banks a next-generation solution to liberate them from legacy systems which plague the financial services industry.”

Close

This month, the company secured $83 million in series B, led by Dasper Espirit, the famous tech-based venture capital firm, with existing investors like IQ Capital, Backed, and Playfair Capital. A part of the funding, according to reports, will be used to expand TM’s presence to new markets, specifically the US.

related news

Vault is a platform that controls multiple banking services singlehandedly like savings accounts, checking accounts, loans, etc. This product is offered to consumers indirectly through a B2B2C model. Smart contracts are used to enable these services, which allows TM and its consumers to personalize, modify, and segregate the terms bank-wise and possibly customer wise.

Lloyds Banking Group, Standard Chartered, SEB, and Atom Bank are the current customers of Thought Machine products. Its team strength is now increased to 300 presently from the number of 50 in 2018. TM also has presence in Asia and has its branch opened in Singapore last year that conducts sales, marketing, and has a dedicated professional services body to monitor the deployment of Vault into the regional banks.  TM also plans to launch its services in Australia, Japan, and North America by the completion of 2020.

Vinoth Jayakumar, Investment Director, Dasper Espirit, states, “We are delighted to be partnering with Thought Machine in this phase of their growth. Our investments in Revolut and N26 demonstrate how banking is undergoing a once in a generation transformation in the technology it uses and the benefit it confers to the customers of the bank."

As banks prepare the digital wave, overhauling their legacy systems is going to inevitable. Firms like Thought Machine are literally sitting on a gold mine.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 21, 2020 09:59 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.