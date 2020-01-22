App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2020 08:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

FinMin allows 3 last dates for filing GSTR-3B for different categories of taxpayers

From now onwards, there will be three dates -- 20th, 22nd and 24th -- of every month for different categories of tax payers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The finance ministry on January 22 staggered last dates of filling GSTR-3B, a monthly return form, and has provided three dates for different categories of taxpayers, a moved aimed at de-stressing the system. Currently, the last date for filing GSTR-3B is 20th of every month. From now onwards, there will be three dates -- 20th, 22nd and 24th -- of every month for different categories of tax payers.

In past, glitches in the return filing system of GST Network were reported on the last day of filing of returns and trade and industry had to face problems.

It may be noted here that about one-fifth of the total GSTR-3B returns were filing on the last day (January 20).

Close

"From now on, the last date for filing of GSTR-3B for the taxpayers having annual turnover of Rs 5 crore and above in the previous financial year would be 20th of the month. Thus, around 8 lakh regular taxpayers would have the last date of GSTR-3B filing as 20th of every month without late fees," the ministry said in a statement.

related news

The taxpayers having annual turnover below Rs 5 crore in previous financial year will be divided further in two categories.

The tax filers from 15 states/UTs -- Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, Lakshadweep, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh -- will now be having the last date of filing GSTR-3B returns as 22nd of the month without late fees.

This category would have around 49 lakh GSTR-3B filers who would now have 22nd of every month as their last date for filing GSTR-3B returns.

For the remaining 46 lakh taxpayers from the 22 States/UTs of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya, Assam, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha having annual turnover below Rs 5 crore in previous financial year the last date will be 24th.

The ministry further said it has also taken a note of difficulties and concerns expressed by the taxpayers regarding filing of GSTR-3B and other returns.

"The matter has been discussed by the GSTN with Infosys, the Managed Service Provider, which has come out with above solution to de-stress the process as a temporary but immediate measure," it added.

For further improving the performance of GSTN filing portal on permanent basis, several technological measures are being worked out with Infosys and will be in place by April 2020.

A total of 65.65 lakh GSTR-3B forms for the tax month of December were filed by January 20.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 22, 2020 08:12 pm

tags #Business #Economy #GST #India #ministry of finance

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.