Filmmakers should be conscious of public sentiment, says Yogi Adityanath

File image of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

More movies are being filmed in Uttar Pradesh after a policy to encourage artists was created, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told Network18 Group Editor Rahul Joshi in an exclusive interview on February 5.

“We respect all filmmakers and artists. Uttar Pradesh has formulated a film policy and many movies are being shot in UP, compared to earlier. The work towards this is ongoing,” Yogi said.

When asked about his views on ‘boycott culture’ and message to Bollywood after the furore around the song Besharam Rang in the new Shah Rukh Khan release Pathaan, Yogi was firm that directors should be conscious of public sentiment.

“Film directors should be conscious while making movies to not deliberately hurt public feelings,” he added.

Further, CM Yogi said the state has provided five lakh government jobs in the last six years. He added that UP is growing at 8 percent now, but with a little push the growth rate can hit double digits.

Moneycontrol was told by an Uttar Pradesh official that the state is targeting bringing in investments of Rs 15 lakh crore to Rs 17 lakh crore at its upcoming Global Investors Summit 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the summit that takes place from February 10 to February 12 in Lucknow, Arvind Kumar, Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner, said at a roadshow in Mumbai.

“UP under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi in the past six years has doubled its development. GDP and per capita income, too, have doubled. We undertook robust reforms in various sectors and also identified 25 sectors where investments can be brought in," he said.

The state is eyeing defence, aerospace, semiconductors, IT and ITeS sectors along with data centres, lining up incentives to woo the industry.

Yogi also spoke about the 2024 polls. He said that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party will improve its electoral tally in Uttar Pradesh in the forthcoming elections, putting up a better performance than in the 2014 elections.