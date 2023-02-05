2024 Polls | BJP will better its 2014 performance in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath says

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Credit: Instagram/myogi_adityanath)

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party will improve its electoral tally in Uttar Pradesh in the forthcoming elections, putting up a better performance than in the 2014 elections, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on February 5.

We will break the record of 2014 Lok Sabha performance in UP in the 2024 elections, Adityanath told Network18 in an exclusive interview.

The people of Uttar Pradesh have rejected divisive forces time and again, in 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2022, the chief minister said.

The BJP had won 71 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in 2014 and 63 in 2019.

India will head to the polls in early 2024 after two thumping victories by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in 2014 and 2019.

