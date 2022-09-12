Experiencing culture shock while studying abroad? Keep an open mind

When Shantanu Naidu went to the US to study a few years back, he was stepping out of India for the first time. While he was looking forward to new experiences, Naidu encountered a culture that was vastly different from back home.

When students go to another country to pursue education, they are met with multiple shocks—a new environment, meeting new people and learning the ways of a different country. The UK Council for International Student Affairs terms this as "culture shock", which describes the impact of moving from a familiar culture to an unfamiliar one. It can affect anyone, including international students, according to the council.

Though many find it difficult to adapt to a new environment and country, some students can adjust pretty well.

“These are usually students who have sort of changed cities while growing up and have a little bit of a sense of how to live independently, even though it's not the same thing,” says Naidu, who passed out from Cornell University in 2018.

Moneycontrol interacted with a cross-section of students and education consultants on how students can overcome culture shock when studying abroad.

Try to create a familiar environment

Naidu thinks the cultural shock is less about the environment and more about the etiquette, mannerisms and how people interact and talk with each other. “For example in the US, people have a very cordial way of talking, but it doesn't percolate into actual friendships.”

So for Naidu, it was very confusing: he got that people are being nice to him, but if they have spent time together a couple of times, how are they not friends yet? “But it's just a cultural thing. It takes time there.”

Nevertheless, Naidu started experimenting with ways to fit into the tribe.

Being a guitar and motorcycle enthusiast at home, he bought both to create a familiar environment in the US. “I don't recommend this exactly to everyone. It's basically about recreating the environment of the home.”

Secondly, Naidu suggests seeking out people who are going through the same thing. “A lot of people are going through this, despite what you think.” And the best way to do this is not to try and have too many connections.

“Instead of trying to invest in every relationship, you should choose the ones who are sort of reciprocating and sort of helping you get through it,” he says.

Do the research and be flexible

As a college planner, Charushilla Narula often comes across students who are savvier and global-minded than before.

“They follow international influencers, watch western series on OTT platforms and even begin to emulate the dress and culture of those they look up to, globally,” says the Founder Director of education consultant University Connection.

Regardless of the households they’ve grown up in or the experiences they’ve had, when cultural mismatch stares at one up close it can become daunting to get out of one’s shell.

Firstly, Narula suggests discussing the matter—step one is to accept what you’re feeling and talk about your feelings with a new friend abroad, your host family, or even a professor.

“Things aren’t going to get any better if you keep dwelling on the negatives, so it’s important to keep a positive attitude, she says.

“Moreover, as one of my students shared: it’s important to keep an open mind while being proud of your ethnicity,” she says.

As a second step, Sharmistha N Paliwal, Co-Director of Third Eye Education, says the secret is being flexible to change. “It includes doing a little background research on the way of life and culture of the country they are moving to so that they are not caught unawares.”

For this, Narula recommends setting small goals:

a) Learning about your host country, its people, culture, the city you live in, and the university is crucial.

b) Join student groups/clubs: It automatically puts you in conversations with other students without actually making an effort on your own.

c) Choose your accommodation wisely: If you are thinking of living alone, think again.

“Living on campus and sharing in your first year is extremely helpful and allows you to make friends quickly,” Narula says.