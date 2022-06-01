English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.1499/- for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Exclusive: Curefoods closes its $50-million Series C funding round

    The Bengaluru-based startup competes with Rebel Foods, Biryani by Kilo, and EatClub (formerly known as Box8), which are at the forefront of this industry, and are building house of food brands.

    Sanghamitra Kar & Chandra R Srikanth
    June 01, 2022 / 01:15 PM IST

    House of Food Brands Curefoods has closed its Series C round of $50 million from a mix of new and existing investors, according to people aware of the matter. With this round, the company has so far raised over $120 million in equity and venture debt. 

    Moneycontrol has also learnt that the new funds will used towards the expansion of its acquired brands into new geographies and for acquisition of new brands.

    In its last round, earlier this year, the startup was valued in the range of $250-$400 million.

    Led by Ankit Nagori, Curefoods has been following a Thrasio-style model wherein it acquires mid-sized food brands. Nagori founded the startup after moving out of CureFit and has so far acquired a mix of small and medium-sized brands such as Juno's Pizza, CakeZone, Iceberg, MasalaBox, and White Kitchens, Homeplate. 

    CureFoods did not comment on the development.

    Close

    Related stories

    In an interaction earlier with Moneycontrol, Nagori said that CureFoods aims to have 4-5 (40 percent of its business) national brands with a larger appeal (like desserts, Indian food, healthy food) and 10-15 (60 percent) regional brands, which will include a biryani brand, regional cuisines, and craft brands of that particular region.

    The Bengaluru-based startup competes with Rebel Foods, Biryani by Kilo, and EatClub (formerly known as Box8), which are at the forefront of this industry, and are building house of food brands. This strategy is similar to the one followed by US-based breakout startup Thrasio, which acquires top-rated and fast-growing sellers on Amazon, helping them with technology, digital marketing, and sales chops to turbocharge growth.

    With the recent funding crunch and direct-to-consumer brands seeing stagnating growth, customer-acquisition challenges and intense competition, experts say that 'House of Brands' model will see more traction this year, as brands will be looking at more investments and acquisitions.
    Sanghamitra Kar
    Chandra R Srikanth is Editor- Tech, Startups, and New Economy
    Tags: #Ankit Nagori #Curefoods #D2C #funding
    first published: Jun 1, 2022 01:15 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.