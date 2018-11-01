Emami Group to start 70,000 sq ft interactive art facility in Kolkata

Adding its creative touch to the culture capital of the country, Emami Group is all set to throw open the doors of a 70,000 square foot space called The Kolkata Centre for Creativity (KCC) this November.

To be inaugurated on November 21, KCC would be the first multi-dimensional interactive art centre for modern and contemporary Indian art in the eastern part of India.

Emami Group, company headquartered in Kolkata, operates across sectors such as FMCG, pharmaceuticals and real estate. The group has invested close to Rs 70 crore to put together the facility.

Architect Pinakin Patel who has designed spaces like Mumbai’s Museum Art Gallery and the Karl Khandalawala Wing at the Prince of Wales Museum has put together KCC in a way that it houses every facility required to promote and practice interactive art.

Spread over 6 floors the facility will have dedicated sections such as a conservation studio and art gallery, an event room, and a skill development section where students and new designers can use state of art machinery to experiment with designs and others.

“KCC will also house, Emami Art Gallery space with a regular programme of exhibitions by artists of national and international repute. We would have a different programme every month for artists. The first month for instance we want to host exhibition for creations of three living artists and one late artist,” said Richa Agarwal, executive director, KCC and CEO at Emami Art.

A highlight of the KCC inauguration will be the first ever solo exhibition of celebrated Indian artist, the late Dashrath Patel. Showcasing the artist’s line drawings, ceramics and collages from 1930s – 2000, the exhibition will chart his artistic journey across mediums and types. Curated by Pinakin Patel the exhibition will focus to highlight Dashrath’s photographic work, which has rarely been in galleries.