Edtech firm Simplilearn’s enterprise arm targets $100 million revenue in two years

Private equity firm Blackstone-promoted edtech company Simplilearn on December 14 said its enterprise arm will become a $100 million revenue business within the next couple of years.

The company said it has observed rapid growth of ‘Simplilearn for Business’, its enterprise arm, in the past two years and is “on track to reach $100 million B2B revenue in the next 2-3 years”.

It said four primary focus areas are driving this growth, including its ability of “powering new-hire onboarding for large enterprises in areas like programming, data, cloud, digital marketing, and others; digital transformation training across 35 critical digital roles, helping companies reward top talent with executive programs…and building and scaling strong partners and distributors to expand global reach beyond markets where Simplilearn has a local presence”.

“Globally businesses are focused on getting ready for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, powered by Digital technologies. The world needs 200 million+ digitally skilled resources, and these skilled professionals just don’t exist out there! All our enterprise partners realise this and are clear that they will need to hire for aptitude and then invest in strong outcome-oriented programmes that can build the job-ready skills needed,” said Kashyap Dalal, co-founder and chief business officer, Simplilearn.

“Our focus is to continue to add high-demand skills and features into our product to serve the upskilling and reskilling needs of our enterprise partners, ranging from large system integrators to banks to industries like CPG, telecom, retail, and others,” Dalal added.

The edtech firm has more than 400 enterprise customers already; the team’s focus continues to be to upsize more of these engagements.

Simplilearn offers courses across domains like Data and AI, programming, cloud, and digital marketing. It has partnerships with universities such as MIT and Caltech, and industry partners such as IBM, Microsoft Azure, and Facebook.

Global private equity firm Blackstone had invested $250 million in the Indian edtech company Simplilearn Solutions Pvt Ltd for a controlling stake in July this year.

Blackstone picked up more than 60 percent stake in Bengaluru-headquartered Simplilearn, one of the oldest firms in the online higher education space. Founded in 2010, Simplilearn is said to be profitable for the past four years.