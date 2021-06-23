MARKET NEWS

ED transfers portion of assets seized in Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi cases to Centre and PSBs

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on June 23 that it had transferred a part of the attached or seized assets in cases related to fugitive billionaires Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, to state-run banks and the Centre.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on June 23 that it had transferred a part of the attached or seized assets in cases related to fugitive billionaires Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, to state-run banks and the Centre.

Of the Rs 18,170.02 crore worth of assets seized, the ED said it has transferred Rs 9,371.17 crore to the government and public sector banks (PSBs).

"ED not only attached/ seized assets worth of Rs 18,170.02 crore (80.45 percent of total loss to banks) in case of Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi under the PMLA but also transferred a part of attached/ seized assets of Rs 9,371.17 Crore to the PSBs and Central Government," the ED said in a tweet.

The ED has attached the assets under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Mallya was the owner of the now defunct Kingfisher Airlines, and owes more than Rs 9,000 crore to a consortium of banks.

Diamantaires Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi are accused in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan fraud case.

 (This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
