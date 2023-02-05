English
    Union Budget will pave way for building a developed India: Ravi Shankar Prasad

    Uttarakhand will especially benefit from schemes such as Shri Anna Yojana and the provisions made in the budget for agriculture, tourism and infrastructure, Prasad said at a press conference here as part of the BJP's countrywide discussion on the Union Budget.

    PTI
    February 05, 2023 / 08:49 PM IST
    Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

    Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday said the Union Budget for 2023-24 will pave the way for the welfare of the poor and farmers and building a developed India.

    "The Union Budget is in the interest of the people of the country. A roadmap for the development of the poor, farmers, youth and women is at the core of the budget for 2023-24," Prasad said.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2023-24 in Parliament on February 1.