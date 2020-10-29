Shiv Nadar Foundation sets up Shiv Nadar University in Chennai

The Shiv Nadar Foundation has set up Shiv Nadar University in Chennai. The university will begin admissions for its session in 2021 and academic programmes will begin in August 2021.

The university is launching with the School of Engineering & School of Commerce and Management. Under these schools there will be

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Trustee - Shiv Nadar Foundation, said that Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have been chosen as two focus states for the Shiv Nadar Foundation for educational activities.

"This will be a multi-disciplinary institute that will provide holistic education to students," she added. Roshni Nadar Malhotra is the chairperson of HCL Technologies.

The Shiv Nadar Foundation set up by HCL Group founder Shiv Nadar had in 2011 set up Shiv Nadar University in Uttar Pradesh.

The four courses that will be initially available include B.Tech AI (artificial intelligence) and data science, B.Tech CSE (Internet of Things), Bachelor of Commerce (Professional Accounting) and Bachelor of Commerce.

A senior professor from an Indian Institute of Technology has been appointed as the vice chancellor of Shiv Nadar University. He was not named.

R Srinivasan, Chancellor, Shiv Nadar University said that the thrust will be on having a research-led university that will have a mix of academics and extra-curricular activities like sports. A 100-acre campus has been set up for this purpose.

In 2022, he added that a four-year programme in management will be introduced. Students seeking scholarships and financial assistance will be provided support, said Srinivasan.

Kala Vijayakumar, Pro-Chancellor of Shiv Nadar University explained that each of the four courses mentioned above will have a batch-size of 60 each.

Admissions will be based on merit and will involve an aptitude test and personal interview.

Going forward, Vijayakumar said that the plan is to launch new streams of education including a School of Law under the Shiv Nadar University.