RBI Monetary Policy: FY23 GDP growth forecast retained at 7.2%

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has retained its GDP growth forecast of 7.2 percent for FY23, Governor Shaktikanta Das said on August 5.

Das, delivering his bi-monthly address announcing the Monetary Policy Committee's (MPC) interest rate decision, said Indian economic activity was showing signs of broadening, with high-frequency indicators suggesting improvement in urban demand.

The picture for rural demand, however, is mixed.

Like the full-year growth forecast, the RBI also retained the quarterly projections. As such, GDP growth is seen at 16.2 percent in April-June, 6.2 percent in July-September, 4.1 percent in October-December, and at 4.0 percent in January-March 2023.

GDP growth is then seen picking up to 6.7 percent in the second quarter of 2023, the governor said.

