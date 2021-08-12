MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

June IIP rises 13.6% YoY due to low base effect

Cumulative industrial production growth in the first quarter (Apr-Jun) of the FY22 financial year stood at 45 percent, as compared to the 35.6 percent contraction in the first quarter of FY21.

Subhayan Chakraborty
August 12, 2021 / 05:56 PM IST
Representational Image (Image: Shutterstock)

Representational Image (Image: Shutterstock)


A continuing low base effect led to industrial production in India expanding by nearly 13.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) in June, against a 28.6 percent rise in May and a massive 134 percent rise in April. When compared with May 2019; however, the industrial output showed a contraction of 13.4 percent.

Measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), data which was released by the Centre on August 12, industrial output had been contracting till February. But they have jumped sharply since then due to a continuing low base effect.

Experts said the indices for the current months in 2021 are not strictly comparable with the same months from 2020, when the nationwide lockdown was in full force and a majority of factories were not operating. Consequently, there were many units which reported ‘Nil’ production, affecting comparison of the indices for May 2020 and May 2021.

In June, the manufacturing sector saw output increase by 13 percent after rising by 34.5 percent in May and jumping by nearly 200 percent in April. Compared to June 2019, manufacturing output shrank by 16.4 percent.

Manufacturing had been in freefall for most of 2020 given the series of total lockdowns implemented at the national and regional levels. But inherent stress in the sector had become visible even before the pandemic hit.

In June, 17 of the 23 sub-sectors within manufacturing posted a year-on-year growth, down from 22 in May. Interestingly, the manufacturing of pharmaceuticals and medicinal chemicals saw a contraction in June.

Moneycontrol had earlier reported that while Q1FY22 is expected to see a large manufacturing growth, low base effect or otherwise, experts have warned it will not paint a realistic picture of the sector.

Close

Related stories

Again due to a low base effect, the crucial capital goods segment, which denotes investment in industry, rose by 25.7 percent in June, down from 78.2 percent in May. In April, this was a massive 1077 percent in April, up from 41.9 percent in March.

Before this period began, it had slid by 4 percent in February and 9.6 percent in January, after growing by 1.5 percent in December.

Consumer non durables stood out as the worst affected sectors in June 2021.
Subhayan Chakraborty has been regularly reporting on international trade, foreign policy, and evolving industry and government issues for the past 6 years.
Tags: #Economy #factory production #IIP #India #manufacturing #May manufacturing
first published: Aug 12, 2021 05:53 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.