App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Mar 12, 2018 08:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India's factory output expands at 7.5 percent in January

Factory output measured by the index of industrial production (IIP) is the closest approximation for measuring economic activity in the country’s business landscape

Shreya Nandi @shreyanandi15

Riding on the back of robust manufacturing sector output, India’s industrial production sustained the growth momentum to rise 7.5 percent in January, indicating early signs of industrial revival.

Factory output grew at 7.1 percent in December, before hitting a 25-month high of 8.4 percent in November, last year, as compared with a modest growth of 3.5 percent during December, 2016.

Factory output measured by the index of industrial production (IIP) is the closest approximation for measuring economic activity in the country’s business landscape.

Cumulative IIP growth for the period of April-January over the corresponding period of the previous year stands at 4.1 percent.

related news

Manufacturing sector, which accounts for more than three-fourths of the entire index soared 8.7 percent in January as compared with 8.5 percent in December, led by an improved production of consumer durables and continued double-digit growth of consumer non-durables as well as capital goods.

According to Devendra Pant, Chief Economist at India Ratings, robust growth of consumption-related sectors will provide stability of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth in the next financial year as private final consumption expenditure (PFCE) is the biggest component while calculating GDP.

​ Capital goods output, which is a proxy to measure private sector investment activity, was 14.6 percent in January compared to 16.4 percent in December.

Consumer durables output escalated at 8 percent in January as compared with a meagre 0.9 percent rise in December, 2017, while consumer non-durables grew 10.5 percent in January from 16.5 percent jump a month ago.

The sequential improvement in IIP growth in January 2018 was chiefly driven by consumer durables and primary goods led by components such as two-wheelers and electricity, respectively, Aditi Nayar, Principal Economist at ICRA said.

“While an unfavourable base effect weighed upon the expansion of consumer non durables, it nevertheless remained in double-digits in January 2018, benefiting from the high growth in sugar, digestive enzymes and antacids, and steroids and hormonal preparations, which have a combined weight of 1.7 percent in the IIP,” Nayar said.

Electricity production showed an improvement, rising 7.6 percent in January, as compared 4.4 percent growth in December and 5.1 percent a year ago.

Mining activity’s growth further plummeted, growing 0.1 percent in January following December’s trend at 1.2 percent, as compared with a robust growth of nearly 8.6 percent a year ago.

tags #Business #CSO #factory output #IIP #India

most popular

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC