India processing 75% waste, circular economy is foundation of urban development: Modi

In Union Budget Rs 80,000 cr has been allocated towards urban development, says PM Modi while addresses the post-budget webinar on 'Urban Planning, Development and Sanitation.'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India needs to make circular economy as the basis of urban development with as much as 75 percent waste getting processed today.

Modi was speaking at a post-budget webinar on urban development with focus on planning.

"India's well-planned cities will ensure our future. First, we need to strengthen urban planning ecosystem in states. Second, private sector expertise needs to be used in urban planning. Third, we need to develop centres of excellence to take urban planning to a new level," he said.

Amrit Kaal Budget has special focus on urban planning and infrastructure development. In the Union Budget, Rs 80,000 crore has been allocated to be spent on urban development.

"With India urbanising rapidly, it is important to build infrastructure that is futuristic. There are two facets of urban development - developing new cities and modernisation of old cities. Urban planning will help towards cities becoming climate resilient and water secure," he said.

Modi said industries need to use waste management to the fullest and used-water can be treated to make it useful for industrial use. Private sector has huge opportunities towards waste management.

Focusing on transport planning, the prime minister said that it is an important pillar of development for cities.

"Green mobility, elevated roads will have to become a part of cities. Transit corridors, artificial intelligence usage for cities will help in urban planning. We have to explore ways to develop sustainable houses and cities," he said.