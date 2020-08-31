172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|india-gdp-q1-data-farm-activity-shows-promise-can-it-engineer-a-solid-rebound-5779811.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at "Making ETFs More Mutual" webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2020 06:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India GDP Q1 data: Farm activity shows promise. Can it engineer a rebound?

Experts say the government needs to have a strategy in place to monitor the progress of the kharif crop and prevent its distress sale.

Moneycontrol News

The farm sector, which contributes around 17 percent to India's GDP, has helped in arresting a much deeper fall in economic growth.

According to the data released by the Central Statistics Office on August 31, the agriculture sector, aided by good rains, grew 3.4 percent in the first quarter of 2020-21 against 3 percent during the same period last year.

The first quarter agricultural GDP includes production from the rabi season, which ends with harvesting in April-June. The Agriculture Ministry has pegged the output of wheat, chana and other rabi food grains 5.6 percent higher than last year.

Close

During the lockdown period, the Food Corporation of India launched a massive operation to complete procurement and make payments to farmers.

related news

For farmers, agricultural growth in nominal terms, after adding inflation, assumes importance.

According to Sreejith Balasubramanian, Economist — Fund Management, IDFC AMC, the government's spending on the rural economy, sale of tractors and support through MGNREGA have all been positive but it is probably still a case of over-optimism.

A report by India Ratings said the government needs to have a well-crafted strategy in place, both to continuously monitor the progress of the kharif crop and prevent its distress sale, with harvesting expecting to begin in a month's time.

The government is confident that the 2020-21 crop year would report an all-time record output of food grains and cross the target of 298 million tonnes.

While the industrial and services sectors are still struggling from disruptions caused by the coronavirus, the agriculture sector can become an engine for recovery.

Besides agricultural output, it is believed that many factory workers who returned to their native places in the aftermath of the nationwide lockdown will add to the rural demand.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here
First Published on Aug 31, 2020 05:55 pm

tags #agriculture #Economy #GDP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.