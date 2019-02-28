IIT-Delhi alumni launch AI-led free resume startup

Going online to create a resume may have hidden charges. But a new startup in this space, My Resume Format, aims to provide professional resume creation services without hidden charges.

The basic resume creation will be free while there will be a charge for the Pro (professional) features.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Ningning Niumai, Co-Founder of My Resume Format said, while there are several resume building websites, these other portals have a model of charging users for downloading the CV in a PDF format.

In these resume-building websites, users are allowed to create the resume online but have to pay a fee to download it.

My Resume Format, on the other hand, does not charge any fee for creating and downloading a basic resume.

This startup is promoted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi alumni. Niumai said the startup follows the 'freemium' model where most of the features are free, but some niche functions are paid.

“Most of these websites advertise it as free but they actually aren’t. For individuals, it is a challenge to present their years of experience coherently in a resume. We use artificial intelligence to offer resume building,” he added.

Niumai said the company has a different set of templates to design the CV in a set style. Individuals can choose the template for the resume. The website gets about 250-300 unique visitors on a daily basis.

“We will always offer free services for basic resume creation. If an individual wants premium features, say changing the resume colour, changing the template or adding a border, a fee will be payable,” he added.

There are formats for jobs like civil engineer, medical assistant and nurse. Niumai said the company will add all sector-based niche resume formats in the near future.

Here, the artificial intelligence tool assists in suggesting responsibilities and duties, inspired by the said professional role. One is required to simply choose the template and add his/her personal information to create a resume.

The company is also in talks with educational institutes so that the services can be offered to individuals from these colleges looking for a job. The generated resume is also readable by Applicant Tracking System (ATS) used by most HRs and employers.