Govt to hold at least 26% stake in development finance institution

The central government will hold at least 26 percent stake in the new development finance institution, as per the Bill introduced in Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on March 22.

The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NBFID) Bill says the aim of the institution will be to support the development of long-term non-recourse infrastructure financing in India, including development of the bonds and derivatives markets necessary for infrastructure financing and to carry on the business of financing infrastructure.

The NBFID will be headquartered in Mumbai with offices across India and will be regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The Bill says that the developmental objective of NBFID will be to coordinate with governments, regulators, financial institutions, institutional investors and other relevant stakeholders to facilitate building and improving institutions to support the development of long-term non-recourse infrastructure financing in India including the domestic bonds and derivatives markets.

“The financial objective of the Institution shall be to lend or invest, directly or indirectly, and seek to attract investment from private sector investors and institutional investors, in infrastructure projects located in India, or partly in India and partly outside India, with a view to foster sustainable economic development in India,” it said.

The authorised share capital of the bank will be Rs 1 lakh crore rupees divided into ten thousand crore of fully paid-up shares of ten rupees each, the Bill said.