English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Cabinet clears bill for new Development Finance Institution

The DFI is part of the government’s push to create jobs and boost demand through a nationwide infrastructure push. The plan also includes a capital expenditure target of Rs 5.54 lakh crore for 2021-22, compared with a revised estimate of Rs 4.39 lakh crore for 2020-21.

Arup Roychoudhury
March 16, 2021 / 03:49 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

The Union Cabinet, on March 16, approved a bill for setting up a new Development Finance Institution (DFI). The bill, which spells out the mechanism for the DFI to raise funds, will be tabled in Parliament in the current Budget Session itself, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while announcing the cabinet decision.

The DFI is part of the government’s push to create jobs and boost demand through a nationwide infrastructure push. The plan also includes a capital expenditure target of Rs 5.54 lakh crore for 2021-22, compared with a revised estimate of Rs 4.39 lakh crore for 2020-21.

“Infrastructure needs long term debt financing. A professionally managed Development Financial Institution is necessary to act as a provider, enabler and catalyst for infrastructure financing,” the Finance Minister had said in her Budget Speech on February 1.

“Accordingly, I shall introduce a Bill to set up a DFI. I have provided a sum of Rs 20,000 crores to capitalise this institution. The ambition is to have a lending portfolio of at least Rs 5 lakh crores for this DFI in three years’ time,” she had said.
Arup Roychoudhury
TAGS: #Cabinet #Development Finance Institution #infrastructure
first published: Mar 16, 2021 03:42 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.