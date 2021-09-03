MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Export chambers write to govt seeking expansion of RoDTEP scheme to cover key exporter categories

At a time when global markets are booming, the government has removed key segments such as Special Economic Zones and Export Oriented Units from the ambit of the remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme. These are now also not covered by the erstwhile MEIS scheme, which creates a double whammy, they say.

Subhayan Chakraborty
September 03, 2021 / 06:45 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image


A slew of major export chambers and industry associations have written to the government to urgently revisit the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme and include a series of crucial export segments which have been currently excluded.

The chambers include the Federation of Indian Export Organisations, Engineering Exports Promotion Council,  Indian Steel Association, Federation of Indian Mineral Industries, Alluminium Association of India, among others.

Exporters say the entire community was desperately waiting for notification of RoDTEP rates over the last eight months. But the latest results have left them disappointed. Remaining India's foremost export incentive scheme since the WTO ordered the shutdown of the erstwhile Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS), RoDTEP has been live since January 1 but had remained inactive.

"There is high uncertainty arising for a large segment of exporters as the notified guidelines have excluded various key export segments from the purview of the RoDTEP Scheme, such as the exports from SEZs/EOUs, against Advance Authorization, DIFA, from non-EDI ports and bonded warehouses u/s 65 of Customs Act, 1962 which are crucial for the Indian economy," the export chambers said.

Contrary to the benefits available earlier, the ambit of the RoDTEP Scheme provides a much wider coverage with remission of embedded Central, State, and local duties or taxes that are not being rebated or refunded other than the Basic Custom Duties.

Close

Related stories

"Therefore, there is no justification for depriving the benefit for the aforementioned segments of exporters by exclusion from RoDTEP Scheme post-withdrawal of MEIS, which creates a double whammy for such exporters," they added.

Grievances galore

SEZ/EOUs contribute to over 30 percent of the country’s exports and are bearing the high unrebated taxes and duties. All exporters of these, now excluded product groups, even made shipments under RoDTEP and got notional RoDTEP rates in their shipping bills. Their exclusion now is a deep blow to the exports sector.

"This is in stark contrast to the fact that the previous MEIS regime was applicable to these export categories and assured cost-competitiveness to Indian exporters. Additionally, since most SEZ/EOU locations are operating as non-EDI ports as of date, such exports through non-EDI ports also may be considered as part of the RoDTEP scheme," the chambers have said.

Moreover, the Advance Authorization scheme only provides relief w.r.t Basic Custom Duty on import of inputs which are physically incorporated in export products and does not provide complete zero-rating of the exports. Even after availing of this scheme, the exporters still have to incur several costs, mainly in the form of direct taxes for electricity, freight, fuel, etc which will get embedded with the exporter’s cost if not remitted under RoDTEP.

On August 13, the Commerce Department announced the much-awaited new export refund rates under RoDTEP. It will cover 8,555 tariff lines, or individual merchandise products traded by India internationally. It aims to refund exporters' duties and taxes such as VAT on fuel used in transportation, Mandi tax, and duty on electricity used during manufacturing, which was so far not being refunded.


RoDTEP currently
The RoDTEP scheme is India's biggest, and realistically, only export promotion scheme. According to the government's own estimates, it is expected to significantly impact India's competitiveness, trade flows, and export numbers over the next 5-10 years.


Under the scheme, exporters would be given tax rebates, in the range of 0.5-4.3 percent. The rebate would be claimed as a percentage of the Freight on Board value of exports. The government has clarified that rebate on certain products will also be subject to a value cap per unit of the exported product


The refund would be credited to an exporter’s ledger account with Customs and used to pay Basic Customs duty on imported goods. The credits can also be transferred to other importers. Any exporter who wants to avail of its benefit will have to declare his intention for each export item in the shipping bill or bill of export.
Subhayan Chakraborty has been regularly reporting on international trade, diplomacy and foreign policy, for the past 6 years. He has also extensively covered evolving industry and government issues. He was earlier with Business Standard newspaper.
Tags: #Exports #India trade #Merchandise Exports #refunds #RoDTEP #trade
first published: Sep 3, 2021 06:45 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.