Eight core industries' output falls at fastest pace in 6-months, down 4.6% in February

After posting contraction in 8 of the first 11-months of the year, the cumulative core sector output in the April-February period of FY21 fell to -8.3 percent.

Subhayan Chakraborty
March 31, 2021 / 05:49 PM IST

The combined output of the eight core sector industries fell at the fastest pace in 6-months, contracting 4.6 percent in February, from a year ago, confirming fears that a recovery in industrial growth would be slower than expected.

Core sector output had seen a slow but steady rise over the previous two months, rising by 0.9 percent in January. But after posting contraction in 8 of the first 11-months of the year, the cumulative core sector output in the April-February period of FY21 fell to -8.3 percent. As  compared to this, it had witnessed a 1.3 percent rise in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The steep fall in factory output prompted experts to predict that the industrial recovery will occur slowly. The latest infrastructure numbers released by the government seem to validate their thinking because the eight core industrial of coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, steel, cement, fertilizer and electricity have a combined weight of over 40 percent in the Index of Industrial production, or IIP.

The data released by the commerce and industry ministry on 31 March showed production declined in all eight core industries.

Within the core sector, cement and steel are considered better indicators of industrial activity as they are vital to a number of industries. Their production moves in line with the demand from industries dependent on them. In the latest month, cement production contracted 5.5 percent in February from a year ago, after a 5.8 percent fall in January. Meanwhile, production of finished steel contracted 1.8 percent in February, after rising for the previous 6-months. The data point to a drop in construction activity.

The core sector data is released about two weeks before the IIP figures, pertaining to overall industrial output are put out.
Subhayan Chakraborty
TAGS: #core sector #Economy #India
first published: Mar 31, 2021 05:25 pm

