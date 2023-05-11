English
    CPI inflation seen dropping to 18-month low of 4.8% in April

    A favourable base effect is expected to drag down retail inflation below 5 percent for the first time since November 2021, according to a Moneycontrol survey. And for the second month in a row, a favourable base effect will likely be the strongest driver of disinflation

    Siddharth Upasani
    May 11, 2023 / 01:56 PM IST
    CPI inflation fell sharply in March and is expected to crash below 5% in April.

    India’s headline retail inflation rate fell sharply in March and is expected to crash below 5% in April.

    India's headline retail inflation is expected to have dropped to an 18-month low in April, thanks to a favourable base. According to a Moneycontrol survey of 19 economists, Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation likely fell sharply to 4.8 percent last month from 5.66 percent in March.

    The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation will release retail inflation data for April at 5:30 pm on May 12. The ministry will also release the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data for March the same day.

    CPI inflation, at the Moneycontol survey level of 4.8 percent, would be falling below 5 percent for the first time since November 2021, when it had printed at 4.91 percent.

    Inflation is also expected to stay within the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) mandated tolerance band of 2-6 percent for the second straight month in April, after spending much of the last 15 months outside it. However, it will likely stretch its run above the RBI's medium-term target of 4 percent to a 42nd straight month.

    Inflation in April

    For the second month in a row, a favourable base effect will likely be the strongest driver of disinflation. In April 2022, the CPI had jumped 1.4 percent month-on-month, creating a high base for the inflation print in April this calendar year.

    ORGANISATIONESTIMATE FOR APRIL CPI INFLATION
    Societe Generale4.5%
    DBS Bank4.6%
    Nomura4.6%
    YES Bank4.64%
    Deutsche Bank4.69%
    HDFC Bank4.7%
    Standard Chartered Bank4.75%
    IDFC First Bank4.76%
    QuantEco Research4.76%
    State Bank of India4.76%
    Kotak Mahindra Bank4.79%
    Barclays4.8%
    Emkay Global Financial Services4.8%
    L&T Financial Services4.81%
    Sunidhi Securities4.84%
    IndusInd Bank4.86%
    CareEdge4.9%
    ICRA5.0%
    Motilal Oswal Financial Services5.0%

    The base effect apart, economists see a "broad-based cooling" of inflation.

    "Food CPI likely slipped to 4.2 percent despite a month-on-month price rise in vegetable, fruit, pulses, milk, and sugar, while a drop in cereal prices helped," noted Kanika Pasricha, economist at Standard Chartered Bank.

    Food inflation stood at 4.79 percent in March.

    "The fuel sub-index is likely to remain flat on a sequential basis, as a sharp fall in kerosene prices and a modest decline in LPG prices will likely offset the relatively moderate rise in electricity prices," said Rahul Bajoria, head of EM Asia (ex-China), Economics, at Barclays.

    Bajoria expects overall fuel inflation to fall to a 25-month low of 5.7 percent in April from 8.91 percent in March.

    Meanwhile, core inflation is expected to have fallen further in April after easing by 30 basis points to 5.8 percent in March.

    One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

    Policy impact

    A sub-5 percent inflation print in April will provide a strong start in meeting the RBI's inflation forecast of 5.1 percent for April-June.

    While the base effect remains favourable until October, it peaks in April.

    The RBI expects CPI inflation to average 5.4 percent in July-September and October-December before easing slightly to 5.2 percent in the first quarter of 2024.

    According to Kaushik Das, Deutsche Bank's chief economist for India, there is "no strong justification" for the RBI to further hike interest rates.

    "While a potential poor monsoon could pose a threat to the inflation trajectory in future, we think rates are sufficiently high to anchor inflationary expectations, and, therefore, any temporary spike in CPI will likely be seen through," Das said.

    In its last decision on April 6, the MPC left the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent, but said it would not hesitate to take further action in future meetings, if required. Governor Shaktikanta Das clarified further, saying the status quo was "a pause, not a pivot".

    However, economists are not convinced and think the MPC is done with its hiking cycle. Das of Deutsche Bank sees the MPC on an "extended pause" before cutting the repo rate by 100 basis points in 2024.

    The MPC is scheduled to meet next from June 6 to 8.

    IIP growth

    The statistics ministry will also release the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data for March on May 12. This is expected to show that industrial output grew by 3.2 percent, according to estimates of 16 economists polled by Moneycontrol.

    ORGANISATIONESTIMATE FOR MARCH IIP GROWTH
    QuantEco Research2.0%
    DBS Bank2.5%
    IDFC First Bank2.6%
    Kotak Mahindra Bank2.7%
    CareEdge2.8%
    IndusInd Bank3.1%
    Nomura3.1%
    Standard Chartered Bank3.1%
    Sunidhi Securities3.27%
    ICRA3.3%
    HDFC Bank3.5%
    CareEdge3.7%
    L&T Financial Services3.8%
    Motilal Oswal Financial Services3.8%
    YES Bank3.9%
    Deutsche Bank4.5%

    At 3.2 percent, the predicted IIP growth for March would be the lowest in five months. It had come in at 5.6 percent in February.

    The mixed performance of lead indicators suggest industrial growth slowed down in March.

    Data released on April 28 showed the output of India's eight core sectors increased by 3.6 percent in March, the weakest pace in five months. Core industries account for around 40 percent of the IIP. As such, the former's performance is seen as a lead indicator of the latter. Further, merchandise exports contracted by 7.5 percent in the last month of 2022-23.

    While IIP growth is seen declining in March, on a sequential basis, industrial output is expected to grow "at a healthy pace, gaining support from year-end seasonal demand", noted Avni Jain, an economist at HDFC Bank.

    "We see easing global growth and normalising demand keeping IIP growth in low single digits for the coming months," Standard Chartered Bank's Kanika Pasricha added.

    Siddharth Upasani is a Special Correspondent at Moneycontrol. He has been covering the Indian economy, economic data, and monetary and fiscal policies for nine years. He tweets at @SiddharthUbiWan. Contact: siddharth.upasani@nw18.com
