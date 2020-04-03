Coronavirus pandemic | Want to get job-ready before lockdown ends? Here’s what to do

The 21-day coronavirus-led lockdown in India has left undergraduate students concerned over missing out on classes and potential job opportunities.

To ease some of these concerns, the human resource development ministry has collaborated with an e-learning firm, Perfectice Eduventure to offer an artificial intelligence-based solution called 'Job Readiness'.

Perfectice Eduventure and the National Educational Alliance for Technology (NEAT) will together help students prepare for interviews by offering company-specific mock placements and over 1,000 practice papers, to secure a job in Information Technology (IT).

Students can choose any IT firm from a given list and participate in its mock tests for verbal ability, quantitative aptitude, core programming, and advanced technical skills among others, free of cost.

Students interested in pursuing a career in IT firms like Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services. Microsoft, Capgemini, Accenture, Oracle, IBM, L&T Infotech, Wipro, among several others can use free time to take these mock tests.

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted that students can use this platform to brush up their skills during the lockdown.

The Job Readiness programme is aimed at providing company-specific modules to students pursuing undergraduate engineering programs. The modules are designed to enable students for different screening rounds of campus drive like assessment, coding, group discussion & interview preparations.

The module offers more than 1,000 questions and the choice of 30-plus companies. The NEAT website said the only infrastructure requirement is a computer/laptop with 3G internet connection or an Android smartphone with 3G internet connection.

Follow our LIVE coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic

In September 2019, MHRD had announced the formation of NEAT as a Public-Private partnership model between the government (through its implementing agency AICTE) and the education-technology companies of India. Through an open invitation and screening, companies were invited to showcase their products on a National Portal developed for the learners, who may procure them based on their requirements.

As per the NEAT website, with company-specific placement mocks and practice papers, students can level up their coding game from conceptual to advanced level in merely 60 days.

The sessions have begun from March 20 onwards and will continue till December 10. Students who are interested can register on the NEAT website and take these training modules for job readiness without paying any fee.