App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2020 05:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Quarantine allowance may help restricting spread

The ILO supports the fact that quarantine allowance is a form of social security, mainly because this is a contagious disease and hence can also come under ensuring occupational safety and health of fellow workers

Kamalika Ghosh @GhoshKamalika

Dealing with a health crisis of such magnitude in India has been further complicated because it robs a vast majority of its population of basic livelihood.

In March, hundreds of thousands of migrant workers fled India's cities and crowded state borders to head home after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a three-week lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus. They were left with no means to earn a living and provide for themselves or their families.

On April 14, when the initial 21-day lockdown was supposed to have ended, the prime minister announced an extension of the countrywide lockdown in India by another 19 days till May 3. Following the announcement, hundreds of migrant labourers gathered at Mumbai's Bandra station on April 14.

Close

related news

Defying the lockdown, these migrant workers gathered in large numbers to demand permission to go back to their native places.

In Charts | Economic impact of lockdown on Centre and states

Both the Indian government and the World Health Organization have officially maintained that India has still not entered community transmission phase, even as the total count of Coronavirus positive cases reached 12,380 and the death toll stands at 414.

However, the lockdown is a way to prevent the eventuality of community transmission. Community transmission in a country as populous, with a huge majority of its population being poor, would be catastrophic.

Track this blog for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak

To prevent an explosion of transmission, the Singapore government pays $100 per day (about Rs. 5,300) as quarantine order allowance. Something similar has also been done by Odisha government by incentivising self-declaration, by those who came back from foreign tour after March 4, with Rs 15,000.

"Unless the government issues a notification, it (quarantine allowance) will be the discretion of employers to pay or not to pay," said KR Shyam Sundar, professor at Xavier School of Management in Jamshedpur.

Intensive testing regime will require cooperation from the people. If testing positive means being quarantined away from home and family, and losing livelihood for weeks, there is strong reason for the poor to evade quarantine and even testing in the first place, because of the sheer necessity of making a living.

On April 16, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced financial assistance of Rs 2,000 each to the poor who complete quarantine for buying nutritious food. He made it clear that social distancing should be implemented strictly and special focus should be laid on Covid-19 prevalent areas.

"So there is certainly a case for giving quarantine allowance... there is enough legal basis in terms of Ministry of Home Affairs circular and ministry of Health and Family Welfare circulars. In fact they should be paid their normal pay and also quarantine allowance could be given to them in order to take care of expenses," Sundar said.

The International Labour Organization supports the fact that quarantine allowance is a form of social security, mainly because this is a contagious disease and hence can also come under ensuring occupational safety and health of fellow workers.

"So there are multiple legal and medical reasons under which the employees who are medically declared to be suspect or confirmed to be the infected people, the employer concerned must be asked to pay wages, either under the ESI (Employees' State Insurance) if the worker is covered under the ESI Act," Sundar said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 16, 2020 05:50 pm

tags #coronavirus #Economy #India #lockdown

most popular

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Apple's new budget iPhone unlikely to make splash in China where 5G now commonplace

Apple's new budget iPhone unlikely to make splash in China where 5G now commonplace

The Jet Airways story: How the airline that brought 'joy to flying' got grounded on April 17, 2019

The Jet Airways story: How the airline that brought 'joy to flying' got grounded on April 17, 2019

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.