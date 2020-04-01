App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2020 11:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic| IIT Bombay’s Spoken Tutorial Project launches helpline for mothers stuck at home

The new ‘Maa Aur Shishu Poshan’ helpline number 1800 -267-7782 is now available in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati and English.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay’s Spoken Tutorial Project has launched a new toll-free helpline for mothers stuck at home due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Here, expert guidance will be provided for queries pertaining to premature babies, under-nourished infants, child nutrition, breastfeeding and mother’s nutrition.

The institute in a statement said that all the queries will be answered by doctors, nutritionists and field officers with more than 10 years of experience.

“The new ‘Maa Aur Shishu Poshan’ (mother and child nutrition) helpline  number  1800 -267-7782  is  now available in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati and English,” said IIT Bombay.

Close

IIT Bombay

related news

The Spoken Tutorial project is funded by the National Mission on Education through Information and Communication Technology, launched by the Ministry of Human Resources and Development (MHRD). This project is developed at IIT Bombay for MHRD.

Under Maa aur Shishu initiative, from 2018 onwards, the Spoken Tutorial Project has created educational tutorials on breastfeeding, various holds of breastfeeding, complementary feeding, maternal nutrition, breastfeeding difficulties and infant care topics.

This has been dubbed into 14 languages, used to train Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, auxiliary nurses, nursing students and lady health visitors.

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 180 countries. April 1 is the eighth day of India's 21-day lockdown. This lockdown has mandated people to stay indoors except stepping out to purchase essentials or medical emergencies, in a bid to contain the spread.

The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in India stands at 1,397. The Union Health Ministry has said that 35 people have died due to the virus.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 1, 2020 11:59 am

tags #Business #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Economy

most popular

COVID-19 | What if a digital virus hits our payment systems?

COVID-19 | What if a digital virus hits our payment systems?

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

Five things we still don't know about the coronavirus

Five things we still don't know about the coronavirus

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.