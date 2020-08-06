ClearTax to hire 200 people for engineering, product roles in FY21

At a time when companies across India are going on a cost-cutting spree and hiring freeze, online financial technology platform ClearTax is looking to hire 200 people in the areas of engineering, product management, design and marketing.

The company specialising in income tax filing and goods and services tax (GST) filing has 700 full-time employees at present.

Vishnu Iruvanti, head of human resources at ClearTax told Moneycontol that 10-20 percent of the 200 hires would be through campus recruitment while the rest of them would be lateral hires. Lateral hiring refers to hiring people with some work experience from other organisations.

“For positions like sales, we went to Tier 2 institutes this year while for technology and business analyst roles, hiring is usually done through campus recruitment at the top Indian Institutes of Technology,” he added.

However, Iruvanti explained that there are some challenges of hiring people amidst a pandemic since candidates are apprehensive about moving to a new company due to job security reasons.

“There is some apprehension among candidates but overall there is an availability of talent pool in the market,” he said.

ClearTax is already on an expansion spree and is also looking to expand further into the financial products space. ClearTax is also looking at partnering with non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) to enter the lending business.

“As we are expanding the business, we are on the lookout for talent. We want well-rounded professionals who will be able to help the company build its bouquet of financial products,” he added.

Apart from tax-filing solutions, ClearTax also offers mutual fund (MF) investments for customers. These include funds like equity-linked-savings-scheme that are exempt under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act as well as regular MF plans.

In March 2020, the online tax-filing platform had announced the acquisition of the the Goods and Services Tax (GST) filing business from Karvy, a financial services firm for an undisclosed amount.

The deal came at a time when the stockbroking unit of Karvy is looking to sell assets and raise capital to clear dues to banks and investors. Apart from the tech platform, the all-cash deal had seen ClearTax acquiring only the Karvy Data Management Services GST business, including its about 200 business customers and 25 employees. However, the entity’s ownership will remain with the Karvy group of companies.