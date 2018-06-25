App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2018 03:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big push for infra projects: AIIB to invest $1.4 billion in India, says Piyush Goyal

On challenges related to land acquisition pertaining to infrastructure projects, Goyal said that he doesn't see stress in acquiring land if it can be availed by consent

Shreya Nandi @shreyanandi15
Beena Parmar @BeenaParmar

Multilateral development bank Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has committed to invest in seven projects worth $1.4 billion towards infrastructure projects in India, interim finance minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

Another nine projects worth $2.4 billion are also in the pipeline, out of which four projects worth $860 million are non-sovereign or private projects.

“So far, AIIB has approved several projects. Out of projects worth $4.4 billion (that AIIB plans to invest in), $1.4 billion has been approved by India,” Goyal said.

On Sunday, the lender also approved an equity investment of $100 million in India’s National Investment and Infrastructure Fund’s (NIIF) Fund of Funds as Phase I and is considering a further investment of $100 million in the future.

related news

The third annual meeting of the Board of Governors of Beijing-headquartered AIIB is being held in Mumbai during June 25-26. India is AIIB’s second-largest shareholder with around 8 percent stake and is also a major recipient of loans from the bank that focuses on infrastructure projects primarily in Asia.

AIIB commenced its operation in January 2016 and aims to improve economic and social development in Asia by investing in high quality, financially.

On challenges related to land acquisition pertaining to infrastructure projects, the minister said that he doesn't see stress in acquiring land if it can be availed by consent.

Currently, the development bank is reviewing certain projects related to transportation, urban (metro) and rural (roads). In addition, it is also looking at power grid improvements, transmission improvements and renewable energy (sovereign and non-sovereign) and water and waste management projects.

Meanwhile, Goyal said that thrust is being given to strengthen the management of Air India and operational efficiency.

“...you will start seeing operational improvement in the airline...engaging with technology and other better practices that private companies follow. That will help us get better value” Goyal replied when asked about the failed attempt to sell state-owned carrier Air India.
First Published on Jun 25, 2018 03:09 pm

tags #AIIB #Business #Economy #NIIF

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.