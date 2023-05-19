Zodiac JRD-MKJ Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore, down 90.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore in March 2023 down 90.99% from Rs. 12.15 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 77.25% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 100% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022.

Zodiac JRD-MKJ EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.91 in March 2022.

Zodiac JRD-MKJ shares closed at 31.95 on September 20, 2021 (NSE)