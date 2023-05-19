Zodiac JRD-MKJ Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore, down 90.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zodiac-JRD-MKJ are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore in March 2023 down 90.99% from Rs. 12.15 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 77.25% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 100% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022.
Zodiac JRD-MKJ EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.91 in March 2022.
Zodiac JRD-MKJ shares closed at 31.95 on September 20, 2021 (NSE)
|Zodiac-JRD-MKJ
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.09
|1.03
|12.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.09
|1.03
|12.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.16
|--
|0.11
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.13
|3.72
|5.27
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.44
|-2.82
|5.87
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.07
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.61
|0.10
|0.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.45
|-0.04
|0.67
|Other Income
|0.45
|0.24
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.20
|0.77
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.20
|0.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.00
|0.20
|0.77
|Tax
|-0.10
|-0.08
|0.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.11
|0.28
|0.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.11
|0.28
|0.47
|Equity Share Capital
|5.18
|5.18
|5.18
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.21
|0.53
|0.91
|Diluted EPS
|0.21
|0.53
|0.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.21
|0.53
|0.91
|Diluted EPS
|0.21
|0.53
|0.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited