    Zodiac JRD-MKJ Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore, down 90.99% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 08:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zodiac-JRD-MKJ are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore in March 2023 down 90.99% from Rs. 12.15 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 77.25% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 100% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022.

    Zodiac JRD-MKJ EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.91 in March 2022.

    Zodiac JRD-MKJ shares closed at 31.95 on September 20, 2021 (NSE)

    Zodiac-JRD-MKJ
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.091.0312.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.091.0312.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.16--0.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.133.725.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.44-2.825.87
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.080.070.08
    Depreciation0.000.000.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.610.100.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.45-0.040.67
    Other Income0.450.240.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.200.77
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.000.200.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.000.200.77
    Tax-0.10-0.080.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.110.280.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.110.280.47
    Equity Share Capital5.185.185.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.210.530.91
    Diluted EPS0.210.530.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.210.530.91
    Diluted EPS0.210.530.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

