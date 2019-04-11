App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2019 04:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zee Media Corporation (Standalone) Q4 PAT seen up 12.7% YoY to Rs. 16.2 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Net Sales are expected to increase by 7.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 170.9 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Media sector. The brokerage house expects Zee Media Corporation (Standalone) to report net profit at Rs. 16.2 crore up 12.7% year-on-year (down 9.8% quarter-on-quarter).


Net Sales are expected to increase by 7.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 170.9 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.


Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 40.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 7.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 39.2 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Apr 11, 2019 04:44 pm

tags #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #media #Prabhudas Lilladher #Result Poll #Zee Media Corporation (Standalone)

