    Westlife Dev Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 537.93 crore, up 107.57% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2022 / 10:37 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Westlife Development are:

    Net Sales at Rs 537.93 crore in June 2022 up 107.57% from Rs. 259.16 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.58 crore in June 2022 up 170.62% from Rs. 33.39 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.07 crore in June 2022 up 898.54% from Rs. 8.92 crore in June 2021.

    Westlife Dev EPS has increased to Rs. 1.51 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.14 in June 2021.

    Westlife Dev shares closed at 513.30 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.71% returns over the last 6 months and -7.60% over the last 12 months.

    Westlife Development
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations536.24444.02258.12
    Other Operating Income1.6911.061.04
    Total Income From Operations537.93455.08259.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials192.07159.1789.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost57.4161.8240.74
    Depreciation35.7934.6333.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses201.19171.15126.29
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.4728.30-30.69
    Other Income1.8113.116.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax53.2841.41-24.28
    Interest21.5220.8620.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax31.7620.55-44.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax31.7620.55-44.60
    Tax8.185.23-11.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.5815.32-33.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.5815.32-33.39
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates23.5815.32-33.39
    Equity Share Capital31.1931.1931.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.510.98-2.14
    Diluted EPS1.510.98-2.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.510.98-2.14
    Diluted EPS1.510.98-2.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Results #Westlife Dev #Westlife Development
    first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:22 pm
