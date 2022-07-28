Westlife Dev Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 537.93 crore, up 107.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 537.93 crore in June 2022 up 107.57% from Rs. 259.16 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.58 crore in June 2022 up 170.62% from Rs. 33.39 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.07 crore in June 2022 up 898.54% from Rs. 8.92 crore in June 2021.

Westlife Dev EPS has increased to Rs. 1.51 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.14 in June 2021.

Westlife Dev shares closed at 513.30 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.71% returns over the last 6 months and -7.60% over the last 12 months.