WEP Solutions Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 16.51 crore, down 0.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.51 crore in December 2020 down 0.17% from Rs. 16.54 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2020 up 289.57% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.71 crore in December 2020 up 10.75% from Rs. 3.35 crore in December 2019.

WEP Solutions EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.12 in December 2019.

WEP Solutions shares closed at 19.25 on February 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 4.34% returns over the last 6 months and -12.70% over the last 12 months.