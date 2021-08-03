WEP Solutions Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 21.95 crore, up 144.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.95 crore in June 2021 up 144.31% from Rs. 8.98 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021 up 106.96% from Rs. 2.01 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.88 crore in June 2021 up 274.03% from Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2020.

WEP Solutions EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.76 in June 2020.

WEP Solutions shares closed at 21.50 on August 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 35.73% returns over the last 6 months and 39.79% over the last 12 months.