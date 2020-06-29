Walchandnagar Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 60.43 crore, down 38.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.43 crore in March 2020 down 38.54% from Rs. 98.32 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.14 crore in March 2020 down 249.21% from Rs. 6.34 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.40 crore in March 2020 down 84.73% from Rs. 22.27 crore in March 2019.

Walchandnagar shares closed at 50.95 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -11.62% returns over the last 6 months and -41.13% over the last 12 months.