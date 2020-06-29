Walchandnagar Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 60.43 crore, down 38.54% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Walchandnagar Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 60.43 crore in March 2020 down 38.54% from Rs. 98.32 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.14 crore in March 2020 down 249.21% from Rs. 6.34 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.40 crore in March 2020 down 84.73% from Rs. 22.27 crore in March 2019.
Walchandnagar shares closed at 50.95 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -11.62% returns over the last 6 months and -41.13% over the last 12 months.
|Walchandnagar Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|60.43
|74.66
|98.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|60.43
|74.66
|98.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|35.72
|31.28
|33.75
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-9.53
|-7.95
|12.96
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|22.74
|21.00
|20.41
|Depreciation
|5.38
|5.81
|6.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.88
|22.20
|17.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.76
|2.32
|7.79
|Other Income
|7.78
|5.00
|8.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.98
|7.32
|15.92
|Interest
|20.16
|21.44
|22.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-22.14
|-14.12
|-6.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-9.79
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-22.14
|-23.91
|-6.34
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-22.14
|-23.91
|-6.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-22.14
|-23.91
|-6.34
|Equity Share Capital
|7.61
|7.61
|7.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.82
|-6.28
|-1.66
|Diluted EPS
|-5.82
|-6.28
|-1.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.82
|-6.28
|-1.66
|Diluted EPS
|-5.82
|-6.28
|-1.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 10:00 am