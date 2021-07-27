MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021-Maharashtra Roundtable& know how the state is progressing on climate action
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

VLS Finance Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 80.25 crore, up 1182.48% Y-o-Y

July 27, 2021 / 11:36 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VLS Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 80.25 crore in June 2021 up 1182.48% from Rs. 6.26 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.13 crore in June 2021 up 479.87% from Rs. 11.75 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.46 crore in June 2021 up 1646.76% from Rs. 4.32 crore in June 2020.

VLS Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 17.62 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.04 in June 2020.

Close

VLS Finance shares closed at 244.25 on July 26, 2021 (BSE)

VLS Finance
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations80.25111.786.24
Other Operating Income----0.02
Total Income From Operations80.25111.786.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.131.690.99
Depreciation0.150.160.22
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.664.450.95
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax75.31105.494.10
Other Income0.000.010.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax75.31105.494.10
Interest0.000.010.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax75.31105.494.10
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax75.31105.494.10
Tax7.192.60-7.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities68.13102.8811.75
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period68.13102.8811.75
Equity Share Capital38.7838.7838.78
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS17.6226.613.04
Diluted EPS17.6226.613.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS17.6226.613.04
Diluted EPS17.6226.613.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results #VLS Finance
first published: Jul 27, 2021 11:33 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.