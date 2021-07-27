VLS Finance Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 80.25 crore, up 1182.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.25 crore in June 2021 up 1182.48% from Rs. 6.26 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.13 crore in June 2021 up 479.87% from Rs. 11.75 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.46 crore in June 2021 up 1646.76% from Rs. 4.32 crore in June 2020.

VLS Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 17.62 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.04 in June 2020.

VLS Finance shares closed at 244.25 on July 26, 2021 (BSE)