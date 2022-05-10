Vishwaraj Sugar Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 130.89 crore, down 19.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 130.89 crore in March 2022 down 19.07% from Rs. 161.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.49 crore in March 2022 up 898.38% from Rs. 3.55 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.43 crore in March 2022 up 76.36% from Rs. 20.09 crore in March 2021.

Vishwaraj Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 1.90 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.85 in March 2021.

Vishwaraj Sugar shares closed at 20.85 on May 09, 2022 (NSE)