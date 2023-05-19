English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Visaka Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 452.49 crore, up 7.69% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 07:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Visaka Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 452.49 crore in March 2023 up 7.69% from Rs. 420.19 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.34 crore in March 2023 down 85.47% from Rs. 29.84 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.18 crore in March 2023 down 48.64% from Rs. 54.87 crore in March 2022.

    Visaka Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.50 in March 2023 from Rs. 17.45 in March 2022.

    Visaka Ind shares closed at 85.40 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.89% returns over the last 6 months and -22.55% over the last 12 months.

    Visaka Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations452.49356.52420.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations452.49356.52420.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials241.65231.68191.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.132.651.26
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks19.67-48.0318.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost34.1032.0033.08
    Depreciation13.2012.9110.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses127.94112.66122.75
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.8012.6741.61
    Other Income3.182.432.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.9815.1044.24
    Interest8.317.013.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.678.0940.85
    Exceptional Items---3.21--
    P/L Before Tax6.674.8840.85
    Tax2.331.5311.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.343.3529.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.343.3529.84
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.343.3529.84
    Equity Share Capital17.2817.2817.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.501.9417.45
    Diluted EPS0.501.9417.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.501.9417.45
    Diluted EPS0.501.9417.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Cement - Products & Building Materials #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Visaka Ind #Visaka Industries
    first published: May 19, 2023 07:31 pm