Vippy Spinpro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 47.22 crore, up 30.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.22 crore in March 2023 up 30.28% from Rs. 36.24 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2023 down 93.45% from Rs. 3.35 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2023 down 44.58% from Rs. 4.89 crore in March 2022.

Vippy Spinpro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.71 in March 2022.

Vippy Spinpro shares closed at 178.65 on May 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 42.69% returns over the last 6 months and 51.40% over the last 12 months.