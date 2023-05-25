Vinyoflex Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.15 crore, up 9.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.15 crore in March 2023 up 9.05% from Rs. 12.97 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2023 up 16.09% from Rs. 1.20 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2023 up 30.86% from Rs. 1.62 crore in March 2022.

Vinyoflex EPS has increased to Rs. 3.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.79 in March 2022.

Vinyoflex shares closed at 82.54 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 79.43% returns over the last 6 months and 167.99% over the last 12 months.