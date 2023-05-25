English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share present a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Vinyoflex Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.15 crore, up 9.05% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vinyoflex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.15 crore in March 2023 up 9.05% from Rs. 12.97 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2023 up 16.09% from Rs. 1.20 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2023 up 30.86% from Rs. 1.62 crore in March 2022.

    Vinyoflex EPS has increased to Rs. 3.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.79 in March 2022.

    Vinyoflex shares closed at 82.54 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 79.43% returns over the last 6 months and 167.99% over the last 12 months.

    Vinyoflex
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.1516.3012.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.1516.3012.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.3012.2510.44
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.180.51-0.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.500.470.45
    Depreciation0.110.100.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.431.421.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.991.541.55
    Other Income0.020.020.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.011.561.57
    Interest0.110.050.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.891.511.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.891.511.45
    Tax0.500.380.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.401.131.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.401.131.20
    Equity Share Capital4.324.324.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.242.622.79
    Diluted EPS3.242.622.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.242.622.79
    Diluted EPS3.242.622.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Plastics #Results #Vinyoflex
    first published: May 25, 2023 09:11 am