Videocon Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 209.55 crore, down 42.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Videocon Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 209.55 crore in December 2018 down 42.26% from Rs. 362.95 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,023.08 crore in December 2018 up 19.57% from Rs. 1,272.00 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.18 crore in December 2018 up 113.03% from Rs. 477.13 crore in December 2017.
Videocon Ind shares closed at 2.10 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -61.47% returns over the last 6 months and -88.33% over the last 12 months.
|
|Videocon Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|209.55
|186.33
|362.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|209.55
|186.33
|362.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|40.45
|22.31
|1,049.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|25.86
|17.65
|175.25
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-21.73
|-4.62
|-210.65
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|27.87
|30.63
|51.43
|Depreciation
|125.82
|125.42
|97.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|89.10
|231.62
|275.71
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-77.82
|-236.68
|-1,076.43
|Other Income
|14.18
|14.25
|501.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-63.64
|-222.43
|-575.04
|Interest
|959.44
|998.72
|739.92
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1,023.08
|-1,221.15
|-1,314.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1,023.08
|-1,221.15
|-1,314.96
|Tax
|--
|3.91
|-42.96
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1,023.08
|-1,225.06
|-1,272.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,023.08
|-1,225.06
|-1,272.00
|Equity Share Capital
|334.46
|334.46
|334.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-30.59
|-36.63
|-38.03
|Diluted EPS
|-30.59
|-36.63
|-38.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-30.59
|-36.63
|-38.03
|Diluted EPS
|-30.59
|-36.63
|-38.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited