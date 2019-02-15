Videocon Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 209.55 crore, down 42.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 209.55 crore in December 2018 down 42.26% from Rs. 362.95 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,023.08 crore in December 2018 up 19.57% from Rs. 1,272.00 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.18 crore in December 2018 up 113.03% from Rs. 477.13 crore in December 2017.

Videocon Ind shares closed at 2.10 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -61.47% returns over the last 6 months and -88.33% over the last 12 months.