Veto Switch Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.63 crore, up 13.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.63 crore in June 2023 up 13.72% from Rs. 36.61 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.66 crore in June 2023 up 15.15% from Rs. 3.18 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.15 crore in June 2023 up 9.82% from Rs. 5.60 crore in June 2022.

Veto Switch EPS has increased to Rs. 1.92 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.66 in June 2022.

Veto Switch shares closed at 121.30 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.24% returns over the last 6 months and 20.58% over the last 12 months.