    Veto Switch Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.63 crore, up 13.72% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 08:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Veto Switchgears and Cables are:

    Net Sales at Rs 41.63 crore in June 2023 up 13.72% from Rs. 36.61 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.66 crore in June 2023 up 15.15% from Rs. 3.18 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.15 crore in June 2023 up 9.82% from Rs. 5.60 crore in June 2022.

    Veto Switch EPS has increased to Rs. 1.92 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.66 in June 2022.

    Veto Switch shares closed at 121.30 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.24% returns over the last 6 months and 20.58% over the last 12 months.

    Veto Switchgears and Cables
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations41.6359.8536.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations41.6359.8536.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.0125.3017.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.9015.4713.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.314.71-5.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.552.702.98
    Depreciation0.610.550.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.176.234.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.704.893.60
    Other Income0.849.471.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.5414.364.94
    Interest0.691.090.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.8613.274.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.8613.274.24
    Tax1.193.591.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.669.683.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.669.683.18
    Equity Share Capital19.1219.1219.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.925.071.66
    Diluted EPS1.925.071.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.925.071.66
    Diluted EPS1.925.071.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 08:00 pm

