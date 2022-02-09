VEDAVAAG System Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 22.44 crore, up 7.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.44 crore in December 2021 up 7.73% from Rs. 20.83 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2021 up 16.22% from Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.55 crore in December 2021 up 6.81% from Rs. 4.26 crore in December 2020.

VEDAVAAG System EPS has increased to Rs. 1.09 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.94 in December 2020.

VEDAVAAG System shares closed at 70.50 on February 08, 2022 (BSE)