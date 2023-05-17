English
    Vaibhav Global Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 124.74 crore, up 13.59% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 05:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vaibhav Global are:

    Net Sales at Rs 124.74 crore in March 2023 up 13.59% from Rs. 109.82 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.77 crore in March 2023 up 1.96% from Rs. 31.16 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.64 crore in March 2023 up 39.37% from Rs. 26.29 crore in March 2022.

    Vaibhav Global EPS has increased to Rs. 1.93 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.91 in March 2022.

    Vaibhav Global shares closed at 320.40 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.08% returns over the last 6 months and -21.22% over the last 12 months.

    Vaibhav Global
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations124.74112.98109.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations124.74112.98109.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials68.9663.9065.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.338.056.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.125.435.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.8214.1813.13
    Depreciation1.981.831.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----9.62
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.0922.1711.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.44-2.60-2.51
    Other Income30.2228.0227.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.6625.4224.60
    Interest1.481.300.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.1824.1223.69
    Exceptional Items-----0.56
    P/L Before Tax33.1824.1223.13
    Tax1.41-0.56-8.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.7724.6831.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.7724.6831.16
    Equity Share Capital32.9832.9332.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.931.501.91
    Diluted EPS1.901.481.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.931.501.91
    Diluted EPS1.901.481.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 17, 2023 05:23 pm