Vaibhav Global Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 124.74 crore, up 13.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 124.74 crore in March 2023 up 13.59% from Rs. 109.82 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.77 crore in March 2023 up 1.96% from Rs. 31.16 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.64 crore in March 2023 up 39.37% from Rs. 26.29 crore in March 2022.

Vaibhav Global EPS has increased to Rs. 1.93 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.91 in March 2022.

Vaibhav Global shares closed at 320.40 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.08% returns over the last 6 months and -21.22% over the last 12 months.