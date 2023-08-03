English
    Vaibhav Global Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 126.25 crore, up 16.62% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 01:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vaibhav Global are:

    Net Sales at Rs 126.25 crore in June 2023 up 16.62% from Rs. 108.26 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.00 crore in June 2023 up 30.5% from Rs. 5.36 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.85 crore in June 2023 up 25.49% from Rs. 10.24 crore in June 2022.

    Vaibhav Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.42 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.33 in June 2022.

    Vaibhav Global shares closed at 349.90 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.36% returns over the last 6 months and 8.03% over the last 12 months.

    Vaibhav Global
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations126.25124.74108.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations126.25124.74108.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials79.5468.9666.24
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.177.333.68
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.543.12-2.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.4514.8214.92
    Depreciation2.071.981.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.7424.0919.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.814.445.39
    Other Income4.9730.223.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.7834.668.44
    Interest1.731.480.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.0533.187.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.0533.187.85
    Tax2.051.412.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.0031.775.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.0031.775.36
    Equity Share Capital33.0132.9832.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.421.930.33
    Diluted EPS0.421.900.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.421.930.33
    Diluted EPS0.421.900.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 3, 2023 01:33 pm

