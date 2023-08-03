English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Vaibhav Global Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 658.25 crore, up 4.77% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 02:17 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vaibhav Global are:

    Net Sales at Rs 658.25 crore in June 2023 up 4.77% from Rs. 628.27 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.68 crore in June 2023 up 51.25% from Rs. 19.62 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.52 crore in June 2023 up 49.21% from Rs. 43.91 crore in June 2022.

    Vaibhav Global EPS has increased to Rs. 1.80 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.20 in June 2022.

    Vaibhav Global shares closed at 349.90 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.36% returns over the last 6 months and 8.03% over the last 12 months.

    Vaibhav Global
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations658.25692.72628.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations658.25692.72628.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials81.5070.6367.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods183.55175.68159.67
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-27.263.21-3.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost128.27134.92125.05
    Depreciation22.2422.2317.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses234.11262.02236.86
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.8624.0324.66
    Other Income7.439.161.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.2833.1926.50
    Interest2.792.801.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax40.4930.4025.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax40.4930.4025.00
    Tax10.937.055.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.5723.3419.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.5723.3419.58
    Minority Interest0.110.050.04
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates29.6823.3919.62
    Equity Share Capital33.0132.9832.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.801.421.20
    Diluted EPS1.771.401.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.801.421.20
    Diluted EPS1.771.401.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Retail #Vaibhav Global
    first published: Aug 3, 2023 02:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!