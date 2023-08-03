Vaibhav Global Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 658.25 crore, up 4.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 658.25 crore in June 2023 up 4.77% from Rs. 628.27 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.68 crore in June 2023 up 51.25% from Rs. 19.62 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.52 crore in June 2023 up 49.21% from Rs. 43.91 crore in June 2022.

Vaibhav Global EPS has increased to Rs. 1.80 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.20 in June 2022.

Vaibhav Global shares closed at 349.90 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.36% returns over the last 6 months and 8.03% over the last 12 months.